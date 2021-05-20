The Importance of Resilience

Overall, resilience gives one the ultimate power to overcome any form of setbacks, so that we can live the life we have always imagined and envisioned for ourselves. Life may not come with a handy map, so everyone will go on to experience the twists and turns, from everyday challenges to traumatic events with more lasting impact, like the death of a loved one, a life-altering accident, or even a very serious illness. Please note that each change affects people differently, bringing out a unique flood of thoughts, strong emotions and more so, uncertainty. Yet people do generally adapt well to the life-changing and stressful situations in parts all thanks to resilience.