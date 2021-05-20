Ontario Reign Postseason Awards
In early 2014, one of the most important decisions in LA Kings franchise history was about to take place, yet the impact wasn’t immediately known at the time. It wasn’t the garden variety signing of a contract extension for somebody on the team, nor was it a big-name free agent addition. There wasn’t a new coach joining the team either. Instead, the announcement had to do with something the Kings were doing about 2,500 miles away in the northeastern part of the United States.lakingsinsider.com