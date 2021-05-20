newsbreak-logo
The Suicide Squad Has Director James Gunn's Biggest Action Sequence Ever, Features Harley Quinn

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad director James Gunn has teased an epic action sequence for the upcoming film featuring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Gunn told The Associated Press (via ScreenRant) that The Suicide Squad features the "biggest action scene I've ever done" for a movie, and Robbie shines as Harley in this sequence, whatever it is.

