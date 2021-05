After passing some 60 rivals on the ATP ranking list in 2006, Novak Djokovic was ready for more in the following season, seeking big trophies against the opponents from the very top. The Belgrade native won the title in Adelaide at the beginning of 2007, lifting the third ATP trophy of his young career and heading to Melbourne with a desire to show his best tennis after early exits at the season's first Major in 2005 and 2006.