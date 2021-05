Michigan has a plan to reopen in stages as more Michiganders become fully vaccinated. The steps are linked to the vaccination rate to ensure that the majority of people are fully vaccinated when normal activities start to resume. Obviously not everyone is thrilled with this plan, and I'm sure there will be plenty of arguing over the next few months. The one thing nobody can argue about with the 'Vacc To Normal' plan is how clear it is. The goals and numbers are put out clearly, and the MDHHS has even started a new 'Vacc To Normal' tracker so you can get the latest vaccination numbers.