Taste of the Ozarks: Rotisserie Chicken Summer Rolls

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your chicken with this recipe from Chef Nicole. 2 cups shredded chicken (1 rotisserie chicken) Place carrots and cucumber in a medium size bowl. In a small bowl combine, olive oil, vinegar, honey, lemon juice and salt and pepper. Pour mixture over carrots and cucumbers and let marinate for at least twenty minutes and no more than 24 hours. Boil three cups of water, pour boiling water into a large heat safe bowl. Slowly rotate a piece of rice paper wrapper through the hot water until they are completely soft and pliable. Place the softened rice paper down on a cutting board, place two Tbsp of shredded chicken, chopped green onions, basil, lettuce and marinated vegetables, fold the top and bottom of the wrapper over the ingredients and then roll the wrapper up (like a burrito) sealing in all of the ingredients. Repeat with remainder of wrappers.

