Riverside County, CA

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash near Desert Center Identified

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 hours ago

A woman killed in a roll over crash on Interstate 10 near Desert Center was identified Thursday as an Arizona resident. Guadalupe Medina-Marquez, 67, of Glendale, Arizona was pronounced dead at the scene of the solo vehicle crash reported about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday east of Eagle Mountain Road. Firefighters sent...

