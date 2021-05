Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell Drew, who turned 9 on Saturday. "Maxwell, my best friend and first born, turned 9 yesterday, May 1. If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size)," the fashion designer, 40, shared on Instagram Sunday, along with a photo of her family.