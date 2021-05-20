How to Become a Cybersecurity Lawyer

The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack may be in the headlines, but out of public view thousands of other CEOs are dealing with similar crises. In March, for instance, a ransomware attack against insurance company CNA again illustrated how smaller companies can easily find themselves the victims of a larger hack, if the stolen data is used to extort money from the original target’s customers. And the data show the prevalence of ransomware attacks shows no signs of abating. Since 2016, there have been more than 4,000 cases every day, according to FBI figures.