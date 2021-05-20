newsbreak-logo
The Story of Belviq Cancer-Related Lawsuits

By Sujain Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a victim of Belviq, you can file a lawsuit for compensation by consulting an attorney specialising in medical and product liability cases. FDA approval is the gold standard for drugs because it endorses the safe use of the drug. However, like God can have feet of clay; similarly, the FDA is not free from its share of controversies after approving certain drugs. The FDA follows rigorous standards in drug approval by going through the entire process of drug discovery from research to clinical trials, manufacturing and laboratory testing in minute details. However, it sometimes happens that they might later find an approved drug to be harmful to human health. In such cases, the drug company manufacturing the drug recalls the stock from the market to measure damage control. Still, it does not help the victims who are already suffering from some grievous side effect that can be life-threatening.

Person
Eisai
#Belviq Lawsuits#Cancer Linked Lawsuits#Clinical Trials#Drug Approval#Fda Approval#Carcinogenic Tumours#Product Liability#Compensation#Market Recall
