Ahh, this just feels right. Minor league baseball is back, folks. The more pure, less commercialized version of America’s Pastime has returned to the field after over a hiatus of more than a year and a half, which means it has been 615 days since I last published a version of the Weekly Farm Report. Now that I have taken the cartridge out and blown on it a bit, we should be all set for a full season of these bad boys.