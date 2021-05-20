newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Winter storm causing several small power outages in parts of Montana

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. - A winter storm is causing several small power outages in parts of Montana Thursday. The National Weather Service in Great Falls reports heavy snow is causing broken tree limbs and weighing power lines, causing the outages. According to the National Weather Service, major to extreme impacts...

www.montanarightnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Power#Power Lines#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Power Outages#Canadian#Northwestern Energy#Rocky Mountain Front#Electric Service#Montana Thursday#Heavy Snow#Trees#Extreme Impacts#Broken Tree Limbs#Moderate Impacts#Spring#Broken Limbs#Mont#Ranching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Great Falls, MTmontanarightnow.com

Demolition underway of original rainbow dam powerhouse

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Built between 1908 and 1910, the original rainbow dam powerhouse was a major contribution to Montana's mining industry. In 2013, a new facility was built and in 2014, NorthWestern Energy bought the rainbow hydro facility from PPL Montana. NorthWestern Energy worked with the Cascade County Historical...
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Great Falls, MTmontanarightnow.com

Teams working to recover car from Missouri River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Teams are working to recover a car in the Missouri River. At this time Search and rescue teams are working to remove the car Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter tells Montana Right Now. Great Falls Police Department detectives are also on scene. At this time it...
Great Falls, MTPosted by
KRTV News

Dogs perish in Great Falls house fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue has released more information about Monday's house fire. It happened at 1707 1st Avenue South, and firefighters found the first floor of the house filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. GFFR crews quickly handled the fire, then performed salvage and overhaul.
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations this morning up to 3 inches in the mountains and up to an inch at lower elevations. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Slushy snow accumulation is possible on some roads, creating slippery driving conditions, especially over mountain passes and higher terrain.
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 19:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher Light snow in the Little Belt Mountains Tonight Periods of snow will continue to fall in the Little Belt Mountains tonight. This includes Kings Hill Pass on Highway 89. Snow accumulation`s of 1 to 3 inches will be possible tonight. Visibility could be reduced to less than one mile at times. Those traveling in this region tonight should be prepared for slushy roadways at times.