Winter storm causing several small power outages in parts of Montana

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations this morning up to 3 inches in the mountains and up to an inch at lower elevations. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Slushy snow accumulation is possible on some roads, creating slippery driving conditions, especially over mountain passes and higher terrain.