How Criminal Minds Fans Really Felt About Aubrey Plaza's Episodes
Actress Aubrey Plaza is still likely most beloved for her role as April Ludgate in the wildly popular sitcom "Parks and Recreation," but over the years, she's proven herself to have an impressive range, with tons of iconic roles in both comedies and dramas. She gave one such performance as a guest star in "Criminal Minds," putting her often chaotic energy to new use as serial killer Cat Adams, also known as Miss .45 and the Black Widow Killer.www.looper.com