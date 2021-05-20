newsbreak-logo
Do People Wrap The Food Or The Future? – Letter to the Editor

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day I see my mother use plastic to wrap both cooked and uncooked food, separate food into portions, and cover food before heating it in the microwave. This happens in my house, but I am sure it represents a conventional habit of many people out there. Because it is convenient, people forget that every time they use plastic, they are contributing to the already worsening problem of pollution everywhere. Are they aware of how long a piece of plastic takes to become decomposed? Do they know that when plastic waste is burnt, it pollutes the air with toxic smoke? People always say they will gladly dedicate their time, life, and love to their kids. But, when they wrap their food today with plastic, they should ask themselves if they are simply wrapping food or are they wrapping their descendants of the future, with plastic?

