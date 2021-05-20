Tom Waits, Jason Mantzoukas & more featuring in new stop-motion animated series ‘Ultra City Smiths’
Ultra City Smiths is a new stop-motion animated series set to debut on streaming service AMC+ this summer. The series was created by Steve Conrad, who made the wonderfully quirky series Patriot and Perpetual Grace LTD, and features a stellar voice cast including Tom Waits as the show's narrator, plus Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), John C. Reilly (Stepbrothers, Walk Hard), Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), Terry O'Quinn (Lost), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights), Damon Herriman (Justified, Underground Railroad), Melissa Villaseñor (SNL), Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show), Tim Heidecker (Tim & Eric), Tim Meadows (SNL), and Alia Shawkat (Search Party).www.brooklynvegan.com