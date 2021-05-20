Walmart PS5 restock now sold out — where to expect inventory next

It's been six months since the launch of the PlayStation 5 last fall, and the stock situation still hasn't stabilized. Though millions of people have been able to secure the PS5 or PS5 Digital, there are plenty of people out there who are still looking to upgrade. If you're reading this, we're guessing you're one of them. Although it may seem extremely difficult to buy a PS5 at times (it often is), it's not impossible to snag one at retail price. Each week, we see multiple restocks at major retailers. Both Best Buy and Walmart had the console in stock last week, but each retailer sold out nearly instantly. It's been a slower few weeks for PS5 restocks, but hopefully that picks up soon. The most challenging part of PS5 restocks is being ready at the right time, as restocks are rarely announced with much notice. We've yet to see a restock this week, but it's still very early, and we imagine at least a couple will pop up.