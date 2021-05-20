newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Walmart PS5 restock now sold out — where to expect inventory next

By Louis Ramirez
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Update: Walmart has sold out of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock guides for the latest updates. Also, Sony Direct PS5 restock is expected to happen at 4 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. ET today. PS5 restock is...

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
382K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Xbox Series X#S Club#Design#Inventory#Gaming Consoles#Amazon Stock#Microsoft Corp#Digital#K Udh Blu Ray#Tb#Walmart Com#Sony Direct Ps5#Gpu#Blu Ray Drive#16gb#1tb Ssd#8k#Adorama#Graphics Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Dell
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 restock date analysis: when Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop will be in stock again

When will PS5 restock again at Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target and other retail stores in the US? Next week – not this weekend – is when we're likely to see a fresh set of restock dates for the Sony console, according to our own PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. He's helped nearly 20,000 people buy the PlayStation 5 console, but the supply of next-gen systems has made for a 'dire' situation in the last month, according to his American retail sources. The good news is that Matt will send you an alert as soon as a PS5 restock happens in the US – that is, if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 restock: the dos and don'ts of securing a new console

PS5 restocks are still a nightmare, even six months on from the launch of the console. Demand for the next-gen PlayStation is still vastly outweighing supply and with the news that Sony is expecting stock issues to continue plaguing the console until at least 2022, the situation likely won’t improve anytime soon.
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

The 10 Best Cheap Bluetooth Speakers at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy

If you pay attention to the latest in tech trends, then you may have noticed just how popular the new Marshall Action II Bluetooth Speaker is. With a vintage look and pristine sound, this contemporary speaker with old-timey appeal is cropping up in kitchens everywhere. It's available at Best Buy, but that beautiful exterior (and high-quality sound) comes with a price tag of $249.99. Yikes!
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Huge PS5 restock expected at Amazon — here's when it's due

Amazon may be planning a significant drop of PS5 stock in the coming days, offering gamers who are still trying to secure a next-gen PlayStation a fresh opportunity to secure Sony's in-demand gaming console. According to @PS5StockAlertUK Amazon UK expects to receive a shipment of around 10K consoles later this...
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

PS5 Restock Update for Amazon, Walmart, Target, Newegg, Best Buy and More

The PlayStation 5 remains frustratingly elusive to come by for gamers with sporadic restocks selling quickly. Sony's next-gen console is out of stock at every major U.S. retailer, after restocks Newegg, GameStop and PS Direct released earlier this week all sold out. To compound matters, Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, warned late last month that demand could continue to outstrip supply well into next year.
RetailGamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker (May 2021): Check Inventory At Best Buy, Walmart, And More

It's been six months since the launch of the PlayStation 5 last fall, and the stock situation still hasn't stabilized. Though millions of people have been able to secure the PS5 or PS5 Digital, there are plenty of people out there who are still looking to upgrade. If you're reading this, we're guessing you're one of them. Although it may seem extremely difficult to buy a PS5 at times (it often is), it's not impossible to snag one at retail price. Each week, we see multiple restocks at major retailers. Both Best Buy and Walmart had the console in stock last week, but each retailer sold out nearly instantly. It's been a slower few weeks for PS5 restocks, but hopefully that picks up soon. The most challenging part of PS5 restocks is being ready at the right time, as restocks are rarely announced with much notice. We've yet to see a restock this week, but it's still very early, and we imagine at least a couple will pop up.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

A popular reseller site claims it’s now sold over 130,000 PS5 consoles

More than 130,000 PlayStation 5 consoles have now been resold on popular online marketplace StockX in the US, according to its internal data. StockX is an auction site launched in 2016, originally focused on sneakers but later expanding to electronics following the launch of next-gen consoles last November. In 2019, the company was valued at over $1 billion.
Video GamesComicBook

GameStop PS5 Restock Proves Big for Many PlayStation Fans

GameStop released a new PS5 restock today. Like previous restocks, the drop was limited to premium bundles packed with PS5 games and other additives that drive up the place but do a good job of keeping scalpers and bots away. As always, the restock was a bit messy. There were website issues, IP addresses blocked due to refresh spams, canceled orders, and GameStop's infamous cart bugs. Like every PS5 restock, many PlayStation fans were thwarted by these issues. Despite this, many came up alive with an order, or at least that's what the GameStop and PS5 restock trends on Twitter suggest.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Large UK PS5 restocks are being tipped for this week and next

UK retailers are reportedly getting ready to make a large number of PlayStation 5 consoles available for sale in the UK this week and next. That’s according to the PS5 Stock UK tracker on Twitter, which claims Game will make some 8,000 consoles available this week, and that Amazon is expecting to receive a shipment of approximately 10,000 units—its “biggest restock yet”—this week, “hinting at a May 17th-19th drop”.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's where to expect more PS5 stock this week

After an extended period of silence, more PS5 stock is set to be available this week in the UK - and these are the retailers you'll want to keep an eye on. Amazon, Game, Argos, Very and John Lewis are the five main stores that are poised to release more PS5 consoles into the wild over the next few days. The expectation is they will mostly be the standard PS5 but there will also be a smaller percentage of PS5 Digital Edition consoles, too.
Video GamesCNET

PS5 bundles coming to GameStop today (Update: Sold out)

GameStop had two PlayStation 5 bundles today. Both were in excess of $700 as the video game retailer rarely sells PS5s on their own. It might be a week or two before we'll see another restock from GameStop. Looking for other retailers? Check for PS5 restocks at other retailers here.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

PS5 Restock: Sears Allegedly Selling Overpriced Bundle – Report

Reseller Entrotek is selling overpriced PS5s at Sears for almost double the regular price, a report says. Customers are advised to wait for other stores to restock instead of buying overpriced PS5s. Amid the shortage of PS5s, many stores across the country have been trying to get as many consoles...