newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Final Episode of Kate Winslet’s HBO Hit “Mare of Easttown” Will Run Longer Than an Hour

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday’s 5th episode had a shocking ending that no one saw coming, with Evan Peters exiting the limited run series in a violent way. It was quite a cliffhanger. The 6th and penultimate episode plays this Sunday. Don’t ask me what happens because I haven’t watched the press preview yet. I’m too nervous.

www.showbiz411.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Guy Pearce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Emmy Awards#Mare Of Easttown#Hbo#Loose Ends#Limited Series#Nominees#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesEsquire

The 5 Wildest Fan Theories About 'Mare of Easttown'

You’ve got to feel for Nicole Kidman. There she was, all primed to take all the awards for the most gripping TV murder-thriller of recent memory, then The Undoing actually aired. A show that inexplicably began with Kidman crooning the theme tune, had a plot line that got more preposterous with every episode, made a love-hate figure of a coat and ended with the fugitive Hugh Grant character singing a song about wibbly wobbly woos.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kate Winslet earns praise after describing convenience store Wawa as ‘mythical’

People are sharing their appreciation over Kate Winslet’s description of the convenience store Wawa after she described it as a “mythical” place.The actress opened up about her experiences with Wawa during an episode of the Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope podcast, where she was asked how she connected with her role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown.According to Winslet, who plays a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania, she began to prepare for the role by subscribing to the local newspaper, which is where she first began to see articles about Wawa.After saturating herself in the culture of the chain...
TV & Videoscrossingbroad.com

The SNL “Mare of Easttown” Skit was Supposed to be Over the Top

It’s the crime drama starring Kate Winslet, which is based on/in Delco and debuted back in April. The fourth episode aired this weekend. Winslet learned a “Philly” accent in the series, which some people seem to think is overdone. With the show currently pulling national interest, it was spoofed on the most recent Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Elon Musk.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Animal Kingdom Return Date, Blindspotting Trailer and More

Animal Kingdom‘s latest round of sibling rivalry will kick off this summer, when Season 5 premieres on Sunday, July 11 at 9/8c on TNT, it was announced via the show’s official Instagram account. As TVLine exclusively reported, Pose vet Charlayne Woodard will recur in the upcoming episodes as Smurf’s old...
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Breaking down 'Mare of Easttown's' most shocking moment yet

The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown." In our eyes, there's no such thing as too much discussion of HBO's already-much-discussed crime drama "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a memorably accented, Wawa-loving police detective in Delaware County, Pa. — where she's investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls and the death of another.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Toni Collette to Star in HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ With Colin Firth

Toni Collette is heading to HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase to star opposite the previously-announced Colin Firth. The eight-episode crime drama based on the docuseries of the same name follows the case of novelist Michael Peterson (portrayed by Firth) who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. Collette is set to portray Michael’s wife, Kathleen, in the project, according to Variety.
Delaware County, PAMontgomery News

Actress Kate Winslet takes Delco international and enjoys 'hanging out' in Wawa

Actress Kate Winslet's new HBO show "Mare of Eastown" has put the world's spotlight on Delaware County and the region. Winslet, who burst onto the scene as the star of "Titanic," talked to the Los Angeles Times podcast "The Envelope" about getting into the part of Mare, learning to film during a pandemic, reading the Delaware County Daily Times to get the feel for the region and visiting the "mythical" place known as Wawa.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

HBO Reveals First Look at House of the Dragon in Three Photos

HBO Reveals First Look at House of the Dragon in Three Photos. Brace yourselves, as fire and blood are coming back to HBO soon, with production on House of the Dragon ongoing. After much anticipation, the television network has debuted the first look at some of the protagonists of the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff that will trace the history of the Targaryen clan. One of the photos features Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra. According to previously released official descriptions, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragon rider, while his niece has only been described as having pure Valyrian blood. Both characters are tied to Paddy Considine’s King Viserys I, the brother of Daemon and father of Rhaenyra, who is ruling over the Seven Kingdoms 300 years before Game of Thrones.
TV SeriesJezebel

Mare of Easttown Explores the Depths and Failures of a Mother's Love

HBO’s latest prestige crime procedural, Mare of Easttown, scratches the itch for gritty, well-produced drama, neatly filling the hole left by other offerings like True Detective but with a much-needed tweak. Instead of being forced yet again to plumb the depths of police work as a proxy for masculinity, viewers are forced to contend with a woman detective struggling against her own personal demons to solve crime. Kate Winslet is the titular Mare of Easttown, a police detective working to solve a grisly murder in a small town where she knows everyone—a handicap but also a help. The first four episodes of the show are very much about police work and the drudgery of investigating crimes that are at their heart, grisly. But, as the program heads towards its conclusion, it is clearer that the show is less about the intricacies of investigation and more so about motherhood—what it means to be a good mother, and the infinite failures and successes that that entails.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Watch: Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo. Sure, that's what her new-in-town partner asked Mare (Kate Winslet) in episode three of Mare of Easttown, but it easily could've been asked by viewers from the very beginning of the gripping series. Created by Brad Ingelsby, HBO's latest buzzy...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mare of Easttown episode 4 promo +the Saturday Night Live parody!

There are a couple of big things to look forward to when it comes to Mare of Easttown episode 4 on HBO tonight. Take, for example, the title character being sidelined only for it to quickly evolve into something totally different. Also, the interrogation scenes are only going to continue getting more intense with each passing second.
TV SeriesEsquire

'Mare of Easttown' Episode 5 Recap: Phantom Visions

A blackout ushers in this week's episode, 'Illusions', which is just the kind of heavy-handed metaphor this show can somehow get away with because, after all, we've all essentially been in the dark for four episodes. A little heavy-handed metaphor from us there, gratis. The blackout's cause and victim is...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Twitter Is Loving Kate Winslet’s Love for Wawa

Kate Winslet is here for Wawa. The British actress said that while researching her role in Mare of Easttown, she subscribed to a local Delaware County, Penn. And visited a Wawa. She told the LA Times’ “Envelope” podcast: “It almost felt like a mythical place, Wawa. And so by the time I got there, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s real!’ It was like Lapland,” she said, laughing.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
IndieWire

‘Mare of Easttown’ Had a ‘Bed Hair’ Rule That Fit Kate Winslet’s Ban on Unattainable Beauty

“Mare of Easttown” has stirred up so much buzz because of its Philadelphia accents and dour atmosphere that even “Saturday Night Live” delivered a parody of the Kate Winslet-starring detective drama over the weekend. Now comes word from the HBO series’ lead hairstylist Lawrence Davis that his one marching order when starting work on the series was to give everyone bed hair, no exceptions. Davis spoke about his work on “Mare of Easttown” during an interview with Insider.