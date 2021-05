As we begin to enter a post-pandemic phase and more people are getting vaccinated, people are eager to get out and about within the city. In honor of this, Picnic Provisions & Whiskey, on 741 State St.. is hosting Party with Picnic this spring and summer. The restaurant is working to make up for lost time by offering new festival inspired dishes, live performances from local musicians, sweet treat pop-up trucks, and plenty of booze for everybody. On the fourth Saturday of every month, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. guests can count on Picnic Provisions to host the hottest events of the summer. The upcoming scheduled events include Dr. Sick & The Late Greats on May 22 and June 26, with pop-ups by Brown Sugar Boulangerie and Vice Cream Pop-Up, respectively.