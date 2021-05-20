Future Raps About Lori and Steve Harvey on 42 Dugg Song “Maybach”
Another hot girl summer may be upon us, but Future is letting it be known that his reign of toxic terror won’t end anytime soon. Future and Lori Harvey were going strong last summer until they eventually broke things off in August 2020. Since then, Harvey has moved on to date Michael B. Jordan and seemingly cracked Future’s misogynistic masonry. Yet in his appearance on 42 Dugg’s album Free Dem Boyz, Future seemingly sets the record straight by boasting about giving Harvey her walking papers.www.complex.com