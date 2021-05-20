newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Future Raps About Lori and Steve Harvey on 42 Dugg Song “Maybach”

By FNR TIGG
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother hot girl summer may be upon us, but Future is letting it be known that his reign of toxic terror won’t end anytime soon. Future and Lori Harvey were going strong last summer until they eventually broke things off in August 2020. Since then, Harvey has moved on to date Michael B. Jordan and seemingly cracked Future’s misogynistic masonry. Yet in his appearance on 42 Dugg’s album Free Dem Boyz, Future seemingly sets the record straight by boasting about giving Harvey her walking papers.

www.complex.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Gunna
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maybach#42 Dugg#The Ellen Degeneres Show#Ap#Magic City#Audemars Piguet#Song#Free Dem Boyz#Dem#Walking#Things#Toxic Terror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lori Harvey Reveals the Secret Behind Michael B. Jordan's Glowing Skin

In 2021, it's not a real relationship if she doesn't share her skincare secrets with her boo. That's certainly true for Michael B. Jordan, who apparently owes his entire skincare creed to his new girlfriend. Since they began dating, the lucky lady herself, Lori Harvey, has made her mark on the Black Panther star in ways more than one, according to her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Lori, who went Instagram official with Mbj in January, shared in her beauty vlog that she is responsible for Michael's flawless skin. In fact, she's developing her own skincare line that's coming out "very soon," because, as she put it, "Skincare is definitely one of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

11 Little-Known Facts About Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan's Relationship

It comes as no surprise that all eyes are on the Hollywood hunk, Michael B. Jordan, and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey. With a much-anticipated action thriller, that will begin streaming on April 30th on Amazon Prime Video, there's a lot of buzz circulating the talented actor. And, since we can't seem to keep his name out of our mouths lately, we thought we'd let you in on some knowledgeable facts on one of Hollywood's most striking couples.
MusicHOT 97

Future Seemingly Takes A Shot At Lori Harvey In A Leaked Snippet

Lori Harvey and Future were once one of the industry’s hottest couples, but it’s long over now. It looks like Future may have a few words to get off his chest in his latest unreleased snippet of music with 42 Dugg. A clip went viral of the song where Future doesn’t name Lori directly, but he mentioned her step-father, Steve Harvey. Future raps,
Skin Carernbcincy.com

Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant” Skincare Routine That’s Michael B. Jordan Approved

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lori Harvey can do no wrong. From her fashion sense to her natural beauty and even her taste in eligible men (hi Michael B. Jordan), our good sis stays winning and has everybody wondering what her secret to success is. While we may not have all the answers on how to win like Lori just yet, we do have a hint into how she keeps her skin looking so gorgeous.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Steve Harvey Part Of ‘Unite to Prevent’ PSA Campaign.

Celebrities, sports figures and influencers will be featured in a new PSA campaign, “Unite to Prevent,” encouraging Americans to stay the course and stop the spread of COVID-19. The Cura Foundation campaign will help reinforce the critical need to follow basic public health and prevention measures, including wearing masks when recommended, getting vaccinated, washing hands properly and socially distancing.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

B-Real Puts Steve Harvey On Blast Over Hip-Hop Hate

Cypress Hill member B-Real has earned his place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends, and as such, his words carry a certain weight. As it happens, the rapper slash marijuana aficionado recently held it down with an appearance on Tony A. Da Wizard’s Roadium Radio, where he opened up about a variety of topics. During the conversation, B-Real took a moment to issue a few choice words for comedian and notorious hip-hop critic Steve Harvey.
Charitiescryptopolitan.com

Steve Harvey floats NFT for charity

Popular American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey has floated his own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) line featuring himself. The whole essence of the NFT is to raise money for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. Unlike many other celebrities floating their own digital collectible for other reasons, Steve Harvey is...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey

Ready for your daily dose of hip-hop? The homie HeadKrack delivers another segment of “Hip-Hop Spot,” giving you the latest updates happening in the rap world. The latest headlines in hip-hop include the announcement of music festivals returning — Birthday Bash ATL, here we come! — in addition to a report on how J. Cole did during his second professional basketball game in Africa and Future sending shots towards his ex Lori Harvey yet again.
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Is Openly Candid About His Love For Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan dished to People magazine about the status of his relationship to Lori Harvey, openly posting photos of them together since early this year. This is the first time Jordan has been public about his love life, telling the magazine that it finally felt like time to celebrate his love.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

OK, We're Officially Obsessed With Lori Harvey's Date-Night Style

Simply put, Lori Harvey never fails to keep us on our toes. From her high-profile relationships to her enviable beauty looks and, of course, her sexy style, Lori consistently reminds us that she doesn't come to play — and sis doesn't play fair. Case in point: her new beau, Michael B. Jordan, perhaps the most covetable arm candy in existence.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Elevates the Silkiest Pajamas Set With a Heeled Twist on Furry Slippers

Lori Harvey shared her beauty secrets with Vogue this week and gave a glam twist on loungewear for the occasion. The model gave a behind-the-scenes look from her new video on Instagram last night, posing out on a balcony in matching golden silk pajamas set. Complete with a button-up top, coordinating pants and a hidden lace bralette, the pieces come courtesy of La Perla with similar pieces from the label available at Farfetch.