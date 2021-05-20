newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Victor Robles (ankle) absent from Nationals' lineup Thursday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles (ankle) is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Trevor Williams and the Chicago Cubs. Robles went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored on Wednesday night before exiting late with a right ankle injury. He is considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative. Andrew Stevenson will start in center field on Thursday afternoon and hit ninth.

www.numberfire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Ankle Injury#Series Finale#Center Field#The Chicago Cubs#Numberfire#Mlb Heat Map#The Game#Heat#X Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Washington-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Nationals third. Starlin Castro grounds out to shortstop, DJ LeMahieu to Mike Ford. Alex Avila singles to center field. Victor Robles singles to shallow infield. Alex Avila to second. Trea Turner singles to right field. Victor Robles to second. Alex Avila to third. Josh Harrison reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trea Turner to second. Victor Robles to third. Alex Avila out at home. Juan Soto walks. Josh Harrison to second. Trea Turner to third. Victor Robles scores. Ryan Zimmerman grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Mike Ford.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Collects two hits, stolen base

Robles went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Arizona. Robles was one of four Washington batters to collect multiple hits in the contest, though the Nationals were ultimately blown out. He plated a run with a single in the second inning and scored after doubling in the seventh. Robles has collected three stolen bases on the campaign but is slashing a mediocre .243/.345/.311.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #27 is an afternoon getaway game! Davey Martinez becomes the Nats longest tenured manager!

This is an afternoon game on a getaway day for both teams. The Washington Nationals need to win this one to salvage a game from this series. The Braves have relied on a grand slam in each game as the difference. Both came with two outs, and yes, sometimes the batter deserves the credit for making good contact. However, meatball pitches are not always converted into home runs, if that was the case, the Nats would have won last night when Victor Robles got a center cut pitch and popped it up with bases loaded in the 8th inning. One pitch usually is not the difference in games, but in the past two games, it certainly has been the case.
MLBWashington Times

Nationals squander chances as Braves secure series sweep

If the Nationals could plan ahead, hand-picking their ideal batters in a key situation, it would likely look akin to how the bottom of the seventh inning played out against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Kyle Schwarber walked to lead off the frame, and Victor Robles followed with a single....
MLBWashington Times

Scherzer hurls complete-game victory as Nationals sweep Marlins

The 8,482 fans assembled at Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon, spaced out throughout the stadium, lifted their voices as one during Max Scherzer’s final at-bat. And when the Miami Marlins’ Corey Dickerson swung through that 96-mph fastball to close a standout day, the “Let’s go Max” chant gave way to a hearty cheer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Nationals: Unlike Carter Kieboom, Victor Robles is getting a pass

When I think about the Carter Kieboom situation, I feel like how a politician is perceived. Man, I flip flop something fierce. An ardent supporter of Kieboom throughout his offensive tribulations, I finally jumped off the bandwagon after his horrific hitting display during spring training, though found myself again pulling for Carter after his Triple-A Opening Day performance.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: From The Worst To Best Defense In The NL

Don’t look now, but Washington is boasting the best defense in the NL. A year ago the Washington Nationals were plagued by the league’s worst defense. During the 2020 shortened season, they finished dead last in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) with -45 and -16.5 respectively. Part of the problem was Trea Turner and Victor Robles forgetting how to play defense.
MLBkfgo.com

Patrick Corbin pitches Nationals past Phillies

Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Thursday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell each hit two-run, first-inning homers for Washington, which had lost four straight and seven of its previous eight. Washington’s...
MLBsemoball.com

Escobar has 2 HRs, 7 RBIs as D-backs rout Nationals 11-4

PHOENIX (AP) -- Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and tied a career high with seven RBIs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Saturday night. Escobar broke the game open in the fourth when he launched a full-count, two-out pitch from Joe...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals swept by Atlanta Braves with 3-2 loss today in D.C.

Washington’s Nationals came into this series on a four-game winning streak, and they’re on their way to New York, for three with the Yankees this weekend, after getting swept by their NL East rivals from Atlanta. The Braves took three straight in D.C., handing Washington their second series sweep of the year, which is the first for the Braves against the Nats since April 11-13, 2014 in Atlanta, and the first at home in the nation’s capital since Aug. 5-7, 2013. Final score: 3-2 ATL.
MLBsemoball.com

Turner starts game with HR, Nationals roll past D-backs 17-2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Trea Turner hit his 14th career leadoff homer, Yan Gomes had a career-high five hits and the Washington Nationals pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2 on Friday night. Turner's ninth homer of the season on Riley Smith's second pitch was a no-doubter into the stands in left-center, and...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman batting third on Sunday

Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Zimmerman will start at first base and bat third versus right-hander Luke Weaver and the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Josh Bell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmerman for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Nationals, Josh Bell look to break out against Diamondbacks

Josh Bell hit 37 homers and drove in 116 runs with a .936 OPS while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. Since then, however, he has slumped, producing just eight homers and a .669 OPS last year in his final season for the Pirates. This year, now with the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Robles returns to Nationals' lineup Thursday

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is back in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies. Robles will bat ninth and return to center field after Andrew Stevenson drew a start on Wednesday. numberFire’s models project Robles for 8.7 FanDuel points and he...
MLBwiltonbulletin.com

Erick Fedde, who may soon be out of the Nationals' rotation, dazzles against the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX - When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde's seven scoreless paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer for Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles for Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single for Kyle Schwarber. They were happy to see the bullpen after starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.