Victor Robles (ankle) absent from Nationals' lineup Thursday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles (ankle) is not in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Trevor Williams and the Chicago Cubs. Robles went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored on Wednesday night before exiting late with a right ankle injury. He is considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative. Andrew Stevenson will start in center field on Thursday afternoon and hit ninth.www.numberfire.com