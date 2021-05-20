Victor Robles (ankle) absent from Nationals' lineup Thursday

This is an afternoon game on a getaway day for both teams. The Washington Nationals need to win this one to salvage a game from this series. The Braves have relied on a grand slam in each game as the difference. Both came with two outs, and yes, sometimes the batter deserves the credit for making good contact. However, meatball pitches are not always converted into home runs, if that was the case, the Nats would have won last night when Victor Robles got a center cut pitch and popped it up with bases loaded in the 8th inning. One pitch usually is not the difference in games, but in the past two games, it certainly has been the case.