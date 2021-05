Jon Lester instantly recalled his “Welcome to the Cubs” moment. The Lester sweepstakes had generated so much buzz at the 2014 Winter Meetings that new Cubs manager Joe Maddon compared it to winning the baseball lottery. At the press conference heralding Lester’s six-year, $155 million contract, Cubs president Theo Epstein said he had been so fixated on the free agent — an avid hunter — that “I was ready to soak myself in deer urine.” Lester put on his new No. 34 jersey for the TV cameras at Spiaggia, the swanky Italian restaurant on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.