Welcome to Human Colony 31-5B! Playing Infestor you are a cute little green space alien invading your way across the colony. However since there are many physical obstacles in your way, you must gain control of the human inhabitants and use their powerful bodies to perform tasks that are beyond your tiny stature. Jump high, push heavy crates, avoid pointy spikes, gun turrets, and other hazards in each brain-teasing level as you snatch bodies of the human race one at a time. How far can you take the colony conquest as you progress through 70 challenging levels? Features * Be a little green body-snatching alien * 70 tricky platform puzzle levels * Classic pixel game style graphics and sound.