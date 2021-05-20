AAMU, Straight to Ale announce event for university-inspired brew
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The long-awaited Alabama A&M University-inspired brew “Alma Mater” will be officially unveiled next week at Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville. The brew, which was named by a group of students, will be available after a special release event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The beer is a light, American-style lager and patrons are encouraged to wear the colors or apparel from their college alma mater to the event.whnt.com