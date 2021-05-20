newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

AAMU, Straight to Ale announce event for university-inspired brew

WHNT-TV
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The long-awaited Alabama A&M University-inspired brew “Alma Mater” will be officially unveiled next week at Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville. The brew, which was named by a group of students, will be available after a special release event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The beer is a light, American-style lager and patrons are encouraged to wear the colors or apparel from their college alma mater to the event.

whnt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aamu#Alabama A M University#Real Ale#Aamu#Alabama A M University#Straight To Ale Brewing#American#Alma Mater#Ale Marketing Teams#Beer#College#Ala#Revenue Stream#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
Related
Huntsville, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Carry the Load tour to visit Huntsville on May 22

HUNTSVILLE – The Carry the Load initiative will visit several sites in Huntsville on May 22. The nationwide tour’s stop in Huntsville will honor the nation’s heroes and making Memorial Day matter again. A non-profit organization, Carry The Load provides an active way for Americans to connect with the sacrifices...
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Albertville, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Firehouse Subs now open in Albertville

Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Albertville at 8171 U.S. Highway 431, Suite 112 — making it the ninth restaurant in the greater Huntsville area. The restaurant will open its doors to the public today, Monday, May 17, under the ownership of...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Graduation dates across the TN Valley

Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school. It’s something worth celebrated every year…but probably even more so this...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor. Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building. The outdoor classroom includes a...
Huntsville, ALYellowhammer News

UAH alumna Dr. Kimberly Robinson named U.S. Space & Rocket Center CEO

Dr. Kimberly Robinson, an alumna of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), part of The University of Alabama System, has been named Executive Director and CEO of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC). The hiring was announced by the Alabama Space Science Exhibition Commission, which oversees the operation of the center.
Huntsville, ALWAFF

Free food box giveaway in Hutnsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church members in Huntsville want to make sure your pantry is stocked this weekend. So, members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church are holding a food box giveaway on Saturday, May 15. The giveaway will start at 8 a.m. in the church parking lot. Church members...
Huntsville, ALYellowhammer News

HudsonAlpha launches expansion project at its biotech campus

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Officials at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology on Monday marked the start of a significant expansion project at its biotech campus, positioning the Huntsville facility for new scientific advances. The expansion will consist of two facilities: a global headquarters for Discovery Life Sciences, and new state-of-the-art laboratory...
Huntsville, ALrocketcitynow.com

Buckhorn's Nylan Thomas signs with UAH Men's Basketball

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Friday evening, Buckhorn standout Nylan Thomas signed to play basketball at the next level. The 3-year starter signed his letter of intent to play in town at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Today he was surrounded by friends and family to help celebrate the occasion. Buck's...
Madison County, ALWHNT-TV

City of Huntsville, Madison County gives COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wednesday, leaders in Madison County held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss the progress the area has made in fighting the virus. Officials noted in hospitals throughout Madison County there are 43 COVID-19 in-patients, 14 of which are in the ICU. Nine of those are on ventilators. They...