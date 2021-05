There’s nothing wrong with the fact that President Biden is old enough to remember the 1970s. But there is something wrong with his attempts to bring the 1970s back to life. Remember the gas lines of the early ’70s? No doubt Biden used to sit in them, as so many Americans did. Well, with Biden now in the White House, people all over the Eastern Seaboard found themselves sitting in lines for gas this month when a major pipeline was shut down in response to a cyberattack. (Or, even worse, they learned there was no point in lining up at all, because there was simply no gas available to buy at most stations.)