NH Senate kills landfill buffer zone around state parks
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate has killed legislation that would have prohibited the construction of landfills near state parks. The bill, which had passed the House last month, would have created a 2-mile buffer zone around parks in which landfills couldn’t be located. It was driven by opponents of a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park, and senators who voted against it Thursday said the issue was a matter for local zoning officials and environmental regulators, not the Legislature.www.wcax.com