I used to be only with official stores but man… Those deals from 3rd parties can be pretty dope, especially when you can get deals on pre-ordering games. I use https://gg.deals which is like IsThereAnyDeal but specifically for pc games. It provides info on all the sales, freebies and bundles available including historical lows etc. It covers all the known storefronts as well as lots of other official 3rd-party sellers/resellers and the grey market. The grey market sellers have tags showing the possible risks of using them and are listed separately.