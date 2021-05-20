newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kluber Makes History in Pinstripes; Former Indian Hurler Throws 11th No-Hitter For Yankees

By Zach Shafron
Posted by 
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzinK_0a5sNYNC00

Former Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber made history on Wednesday night, throwing a no-hitter as a starter for the New York Yankees.

The 6-4, 215lb right-handed starter achieved this impressive feat against the Texas Rangers. It’s the 6th

no-hitter of the season for Major League Baseball and also the 311th total in the history of the game.

Now, this was not a perfect game. Kluber, age 35, did have a single walk to Yankees catcher Jose Trevino.

That was it in 101 pitches total.

A no-hitter is exactly that feat; simply giving up no hits for the entire affair. It does not take into account walks, hit batters or anything of that nature.

Certainly, Indians fans miss this legendary pitcher. Kluber represented the Tribe from 2011 through 2019.

Ironically, the right-hander was a part of the Texas organization in 2020 before joining the Yankees in 2021.

Kluber, in 11 years of playing, has 102 wins compared to only 60 losses. The seasons that are most-notable to look back on are 2014 with 18 wins, 2017 with 18 wins also and 2018 with 20 wins.

This season, Kluber sports four wins and only two losses, a 2.86 ERA, 50 strikeouts in nine starts total. The Yankees are certainly benefiting from the amazing starter.

Looking at the standings and the Yankees are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Comparing them to the Indians and it’s a slim margin of a 24-19 record for New York versus 23-18 for the Tribe.

Even with the teams being in different divisions, it could matter for a wild card position come playoff time.

Congratulations to Corey Kluber. The people of Cleveland are proud of you and maybe a little jealous that it came in a Yankees uniform and not a Cleveland one.

ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
22
Followers
62
Post
814
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Baseball History#Major League Baseball#New York Rangers#The New York Yankees#The Texas Rangers#Era#The Boston Red Sox#Kluber Sports#Batters#Hits#The Game#Playing#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
Country
India
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Yankees window to win is now

After getting off to a VERY slow start, the Yankees have won 14 out of their last 20 games thanks in large part to a pitching staff that has been the strength of the team for the first 37 games of the season. Gerrit Cole is coming off perhaps his best start as a Yankee going eight innings allowing just four hits, no runs and striking out 12 batters in a 1-0 Yankees victory on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBRealGM

Corey Kluber Strikes Out 10 To Earn 100th Win

Corey Kluber struck out 10 batters for the 100th victory of his Major League career as the New York Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. It was his most dominant performance since 2018. Before last month, Kluber had pitched one inning since May 1, 2019, due to a broken forearm when hit by a comebacker and a torn shoulder muscle.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

New York plays Houston, aims to build on Kluber's solid showing

Houston Astros (15-13, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (14-14, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Astros +101; over/under is 9...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Takeaways from the Yankees sweep of the Tigers

The New York Yankees went into the finale of the Tigers series yesterday hoping for a sweep, and they got it with only 3 hits and a second no homer game. Corey Kluber was nothing short of outstanding. To be absolutely fair so was the Tiger’s starter Jose Urena who at one point put down 14 Yankees in a row. But someone had to lose at it was Urena. The Yankees are now 14-14 on the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Corey Kluber: One out shy of quality start

Kluber threw 5.2 innings Saturday against the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision. Kluber allowed one run on a bases-loaded walk to Juan Soto in the third inning. He was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Starlin Castro on his 101st pitch. The veteran was spared a loss when the Yankees tied the game in the bottom of the ninth and went on to win in extras. Kluber failed to finish the fifth inning in each of his first four starts of the year but has averaged 6.8 innings over his last three starts and now owns a 3.06 ERA on the season.
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Pitching Lets Down The Tribe, Fall in First Of Four Against the Yankees 6-3 at Progressive Field

Thursday can be defined as a night of frustration for an Indians team who looked like they were ready to breeze through for their 9th win of 2021. Instead, the Yankees, who entered play Tuesday with the worst mark in the American League at 6-10, fell behind 3-0 after an incredibly sloppy first inning, but did a whole lot right from there to rally for a 6-3 win.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/3/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: As noted here yesterday, the Yankees revealed their minor league team assignments for Triple-A Scranton, Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa, which will all begin play on Tuesday. One name who everyone was searching for the lists was No. 1 prospect Jasson Dominguez, who will instead begin 2021 in extended spring training. As Yankees player development director Kevin Reese noted back in March, the 18-year-old is incredibly talented but has yet to play a single game stateside. Since he was robbed of Rookie ball in 2020 by the pandemic, that seems to be the most likely eventual destination. Give him time. Let him cook.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Max Scherzer dominates, but Yankees hang around to win in extras

NEW YORK — The Yankees were not going out without a fight. They won game two of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals, 4-3, Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the 11th inning, more than six hours after the first pitch was originally scheduled. And it was Gleyber Torres who came away with the walk-off hit in the eleventh hour.
MLBelitesportsny.com

New York Yankees: Corey Kluber wins AL Player of the Week

Corey Kluber parlayed two quality starts into being named AL Player of the Week with the New York Yankees. New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber was in top form last week and was rewarded accordingly. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the two-time Cy Young winner is the latest AL Player of the Week.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber rewarded for flashing Cy Young form

Put another notch in the win column for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. His gamble on right-hander Corey Kluber appears to be paying off. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. Kluber, the two-time Cy Young Award...
MLBrotoballer.com

Suddenly-Hot Starting Pitchers - Trust or Bust?

A lot of the time when you look at a pitcher's full season, you'll notice that the first few starts of the year don't really seem to fit the rest of the season. Pitching is a really tough thing to do and it can often take pitchers a few weeks into the regular season to really feel like they're at their best.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has officially been added to the Injured List. Stanton, who’s been dealing with what the team said was left quad tightness since Friday, was moved to the IL on Monday, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. The Yankees recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Corey of the Year

It’s about dang time. Corey Kluber had himself a day against the Detroit Tigers with a brilliant line of 8.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BBs, 10 Ks, securing the win with 20 whiffs and 34% CSW across 103 pitches. It was destined to happen — after all, it’s no longer April.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals: Series Preview

The Yankees have a quick turnaround after taking two of three from the Astros. They welcome the Nationals into town for their second interleague series of the season following the two-game blitz they split with the Braves. Washington sits fourth in a dismal NL East — though only a game-and-a-half back with a losing record. They do get stronger as uber-star Juan Soto was recently reinstated from the Injured List after missing ten games with a shoulder strain. Let’s take a look at the probable starting pitchers for this three-game set.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Gio Urshela's three-run homer powers Yankees past Orioles, 5-4

BALTIMORE — Gio Urshela was hobbling around third base on Thursday night and as expected not in the lineup Friday afternoon. Aaron Boone, however, insisted that the third baseman could very much be a factor in Friday night’s game. It was almost like the manager had a premonition. Urshela crushed...
MLBaudacy.com

Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied...
MLBrotoballer.com

Return to Form: Veteran Pitchers to Believe In

We're always told that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but sometimes I think we're selling old dogs short. With increased age brings wisdom and the know-how to attack life's problems in new ways. Nowhere is that likely more the case than with MLB pitchers. Often young pitchers...