Kluber Makes History in Pinstripes; Former Indian Hurler Throws 11th No-Hitter For Yankees

Former Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber made history on Wednesday night, throwing a no-hitter as a starter for the New York Yankees.

The 6-4, 215lb right-handed starter achieved this impressive feat against the Texas Rangers. It’s the 6th

no-hitter of the season for Major League Baseball and also the 311th total in the history of the game.

Now, this was not a perfect game. Kluber, age 35, did have a single walk to Yankees catcher Jose Trevino.

That was it in 101 pitches total.

A no-hitter is exactly that feat; simply giving up no hits for the entire affair. It does not take into account walks, hit batters or anything of that nature.

Certainly, Indians fans miss this legendary pitcher. Kluber represented the Tribe from 2011 through 2019.

Ironically, the right-hander was a part of the Texas organization in 2020 before joining the Yankees in 2021.

Kluber, in 11 years of playing, has 102 wins compared to only 60 losses. The seasons that are most-notable to look back on are 2014 with 18 wins, 2017 with 18 wins also and 2018 with 20 wins.

This season, Kluber sports four wins and only two losses, a 2.86 ERA, 50 strikeouts in nine starts total. The Yankees are certainly benefiting from the amazing starter.

Looking at the standings and the Yankees are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Comparing them to the Indians and it’s a slim margin of a 24-19 record for New York versus 23-18 for the Tribe.

Even with the teams being in different divisions, it could matter for a wild card position come playoff time.

Congratulations to Corey Kluber. The people of Cleveland are proud of you and maybe a little jealous that it came in a Yankees uniform and not a Cleveland one.