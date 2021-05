Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to be ready to slow or reverse England’s emergence from lockdown, amid scientific concern over the exponential growth in cases of the “Indian” variant of the coronavirus.Days before the biggest relaxation of restrictions yet, questions were raised over whether the prime minister’s tests for easing lockdown were being met.Epidemiologist Deepti Gurdasani, of Queen Mary University of London, told The Independent that it was “baffling” that Monday’s reopening of indoor restaurants and pubs was going ahead despite cases of the Indian variant B1.617.2 more than doubling each week in England.Meanwhile, polling for The Independent...