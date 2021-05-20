Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Solar Stocks, Upgrades SolarEdge & Shoals Technologies

Progress in mass vaccination and growing passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon for the airline industry in recent months. However, newly recognized coronavirus variants of concern by the WHO and restricted international travel are still weighing on the tourism industry. The shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) have raced ahead to reach pre-Covid levels unlike its immediate competitors, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. This can be largely attributed to the company’s significantly lower debt outstanding and higher operating margin. After two rounds of payroll support, the U.S. government initiated a third phase as huge salary costs can trigger involuntary furloughs. Notably, the PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022. Despite tepid air travel demand, which remains 50% below pre-Covid levels, and macroeconomic uncertainty triggered by new coronavirus variants, Trefis believes that LUV stock is a good value investment in the long term. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Southwest Airlines’ Valuation.