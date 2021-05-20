newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Solar Stocks, Upgrades SolarEdge & Shoals Technologies

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar stocks have taken a beating in the past three months, but one analyst says now is the time to buy the dip in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) and Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG). The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee upgraded Shoals from Neutral to Buy and...

www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Stock Market#Growth Stocks#Solar Technologies#Market Rates#Shls#Downtick#Ev#Democratic#The Invesco Solar Etf#Tan#Sedg#Ebos#Invesco#Upgrades Solaredge#Solar Stocks#Solar Market Fundamentals#Solar Fundamentals#Stock Underperformance#Limited Policy Catalysts#Multiples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Slashes Losses, But Tesla Gives Up Key Support Level

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures, were higher late Monday. Tesla stock broke down through a key support level with sharp losses Monday. The stock market slashed losses Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed down 0.4%. The S&P 500 lost 0.25%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.2% lower.
StocksInvestorPlace

Buy the Dip in Nio Stock, As the Long-Term Bull Case Remains Intact

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant Nio (NYSE: NIO) have slowed down considerably in the past three months. The correction in EV and Chinese stocks has impacted Nio stock, which shed 44% of its value in the past three months. However, its growth catalysts remain intact, and the recent dip is an excellent opportunity for investors to buy into the weakness.
Stocksetftrends.com

The XMLV ETF: Slashing Risk in the Market’s ‘Sweet Spot’

With mid caps soaring this year, volatility reduction may not be top of mind for many investors. Yet those those looking for engagement with an asset class with reduced turbulence can consider the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEArca: XMLV). XMLV follows the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Slips as Wall Street Continues to Back Value Over Growth

Investing.com – The Dow cut some losses Monday as investor bets on cyclical stocks against growth stocks continued amid fears inflation could force the Federal Reserve into action sooner rather than later. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16%, or 54 points, but been down about 205 points at the...
Marketsetftrends.com

The Post-COVID Outlook for Chip Stocks, ETFs

Semiconductor stocks are spending considerable time in the limelight this year, thanks in part to global supply shortages. Nevertheless, assets like the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) can still be a pivotal part of technology-oriented portfolios, particularly as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. FTXL hovers around...
Economyinvesting.com

Vipshop vs. Coupang: Which Asian E-commerce Stock is a Better Buy?

Rapid technological advancement and a change in consumer buying behavior have been major driving forces behind the Asian e-commerce industry’s exponential growth. But while some Asian e-commerce companies have the capacity to increase their market shares, Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Coupang (CPNG) don’t appear to be able to maintain their current market shares, let alone increase them. So, let’s evaluate if either of these two stocks is a buy now. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) and Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) are prominent players in the growing e-commerce sector in Asia. China-based VIPS is an online discount retailer that operates through the Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. CPNG is an e-commerce business operator in South Korea that offers various products and services home goods, beauty products, groceries, and electronics categories, in addition to delivery services, among others.
StocksForbes

Energizer Holdings Inc Among Top Buys Amid Market Volatility

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Stock futures cut some losses last week on Thursday and Friday as markets rallied, but today looks like more of the same with selling pressure out of the early session. Inflation worries amid a massive corporate earnings quarter saw the S&P 500 fall as much as 4% last week, so if one thing is for sure, it is that volatility appears to be making a comeback. This week, we will get more information on how the Fed is feeling about inflation with the Fed minutes to be released Wednesday amid some massive consumer earnings cues from multinationals such as Walmart.
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon Gains As Morgan Stanley Paints Bullish Scenario With $6,000 Target

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose in a weak market after Morgan Stanley 's (NYSE:MS) latest bullish target for the stock: $6,000 by 2023. According to StreetInsider, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated his overweight rating on Amazon with a target of $4,500, while going on to make a case for the $6,000 per share mark.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Is Apple Supplier Jabil In Buy Range As It Finds Key Support?

Apple supplier Jabil (JBL), featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is in buy range as it scores triple-digit profit growth. The St. Petersburg, Fla.-based company is a manufacturing contractor with more than 260,000 employees in 30 countries. While Apple (AAPL) accounted for more than a quarter of its revenue in fiscal 2018, Jabil has been diversifying its business.
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

USA Compression Partners LP: A Safe, Dependable 14.1% Dividend

The energy sector is cyclical in nature, which means there can be stretches of volatility. That’s because its performance is based on where we are in the economic cycle, and even the weather. After all, when the economy goes south, fewer businesses need oil, or if there’s an unseasonably warm...
StocksBenzinga

Nio's Stock Breaks Down: Will Tesla's Stock Follow?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be about to plunge. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle producer NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have broken important support and moved lower, and Tesla may follow. Nio broke support at the $35 level last week. The buyers who had propped it up since early March left...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Plantronics (PLT) Stock Is Dropping—Buy the Dip or Wait?

Plantronics (PLT) stock fell 20 percent on May 14 and is now down 42 percent from its 52-week highs. The stock fell significantly after the company warned about chip shortages hurting its business operations. What's the forecast for PLT stock, and should you buy it after the plunge?. Article continues...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Buffett Drops More Banks, Adds AON to Berkshire Portfolio

The Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 13F hit Monday afternoon, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the first three months of 2021. Buffett and his team were fairly active sellers, paring back 13 positions in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio during the first quarter. The filing showed Berkshire exited or greatly reduced stakes in the financial and energy sectors.
StocksBenzinga

Paymentus Holdings To Raise $210M From IPO At $2.4B Valuation: Reuters

Billing and payments network Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) offered 10 million shares at $19 - $21 per share to raise $210 million, aiming for a U.S. initial public offering valuation of up to $2.43 billion, Reuters reports. The company will list its shares on the NYSE under the symbol...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy Now

After getting shellacked during the pandemic, consumer discretionary stocks are now back in vogue. With the reopening now in full speed, sectors like travel, entertainment, and dining have bounced back. Consumers anticipate a strong recovery thanks to pent-up demand for activities that were off-limits during the crisis. If you're looking...
EconomyForbes

Southwest Airlines Stock: Buy The Dip As It Comes

Progress in mass vaccination and growing passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon for the airline industry in recent months. However, newly recognized coronavirus variants of concern by the WHO and restricted international travel are still weighing on the tourism industry. The shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) have raced ahead to reach pre-Covid levels unlike its immediate competitors, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. This can be largely attributed to the company’s significantly lower debt outstanding and higher operating margin. After two rounds of payroll support, the U.S. government initiated a third phase as huge salary costs can trigger involuntary furloughs. Notably, the PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022. Despite tepid air travel demand, which remains 50% below pre-Covid levels, and macroeconomic uncertainty triggered by new coronavirus variants, Trefis believes that LUV stock is a good value investment in the long term. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Southwest Airlines’ Valuation.
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Nordex

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Hold rating on Nordex on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR26.5, which is approximately 40.71% above the present share price of $22.88. Patel expects Nordex to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.47 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for UniCredit S.p.A

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Jean Neuez maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit S.p.A on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR13.6, which is approximately 33.75% above the present share price of $12.35. Neuez expects UniCredit S.p.A to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.