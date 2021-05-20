newsbreak-logo
Bode Miller And Wife Morgan Beck Just Announced Exciting Family News

By Melissa Willets
The List
The List
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It was 2018 when six-time Olympic medal winner Bode Miller and his pro volleyball player wife Morgan Beck lived every parent's worst nightmare. Their daughter, Emmy, drowned in a neighbor's pool (via USA Today). Just four months later, they would welcome a son, Easton (via E! Online). Then, in 2020, the couple became parents to twin sons, Asher and Aksel (via People). The three boys joined big brother Edward, whom the family calls Nash, while Miller also has two other children from previous relationships.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

