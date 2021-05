Pokémon GO already has plenty of events going on right now, including the Luminous Legends one that has introduced Xerneas and is about to introduce Yveltal to the game for the first time. Around all of these special events, Pokémon GO always has their monthly Community Day events going on as well. Last month’s put Snivy in the spotlight and now the May 2021 Community Day is celebrating Swablu, the third generation Normal/Flying type. Not only are people going to want to get many Swablu during the event, but especially a shiny yellow one and this guide will tell you how you can acquire one on Community Day.