Congratulations grad, we are so proud of you! This hasn’t been the easiest of years. We were all worried where and how your last school year would end. You had your parents on their toes , telling us all it was all ok.. choosing to take on a full time job while finishing your senior year of high school. Not what we had in mind but you promised you had it under control, and you did. Very proud of the man you have become this year and can’t wait to see where life takes you. We love you son.