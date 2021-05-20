What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on May 20

Front Porch Politics (8 p.m., Spectrum News) - In this monthly series, political anchor Tim Boyum travels around North Carolina to share stories of politics from the perspective of local communities. This month’s installment looks at the impact government has had on industries in the state who are recovering from COVID-19 and facing mandatory restrictions, but who have been helped by the government throughout the pandemic. Included: The Charlotte Symphony and its return to indoor concerts for the first time in nearly 14 months; comedian Jon Reep as he does one of his first comedy gigs in more than a year; and a local minor league baseball team returning to the field.