What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on May 20
Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Thursday, May 20 has a new No. 1... except it's the same show that was No. 1 just last month. How does that work? It's the Spanish mystery Who Killed Sara?, which just released Season 2 less than two months after Season 1 premiered. Who Killed Sara? pushes (almost) everything down a spot, with The Upshaws, Jupiter's Legacy, StartUp, and Cocomelon rounding out the Top 5.www.tvguide.com