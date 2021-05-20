newsbreak-logo
Markets

DYNACOR increases its monthly dividend by 33 Percent

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced its board of directors approved a 33 percent increase to the Corporation’s monthly dividend. The new monthly cash dividend will increase to C$0.0067 from C$0.0050 and on an annual basis to C$0.08 from C$0.06 per common share, a 33 percent increase.

