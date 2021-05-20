newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Erratic control early on

CBS Sports
 6 hours ago

Armenteros (arm) has posted a 7.71 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 10:13 K:BB across 9.1 innings through his first three starts of the season with Triple-A Rochester. After missing all of the 2020 season while recovering from elbow surgery, Armenteros reported to spring training with Washington at full health, only to get shut down for a period of time soon after with right arm soreness. The injury took Armenteros out of contention for a spot in the big-league rotation, but he was able to regain enough health to join the Triple-A affiliate for the start of the minor-league season. The early results with Rochester haven't been encouraging for the 26-year-old, who will need to show improved control in his subsequent outings before the Nationals consider calling him up.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rogelio Armenteros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injury Time#Era#Triple A Rochester#Elbow Surgery#Spring Training#Bb#Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins to place Jake Cave on 60-day IL, select Rob Refsnyder

The Twins will place outfielder Jake Cave on the 60-day injured list with a fracture in his back and select the contract of infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The 60-day placement means Cave won’t return until at least the middle of July, which...
SportsFrankfort Times

Penn National Early Entries, Friday May 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Story of the Night (L), 122A. Wolfsont3-13-6Naoise Agnew. 3Minister's Minion , 126L. Raney6-x-xCheryl Clifton. 4Replicant (L), 126A. Rodriguez3-2-4Demelza McMahon. 5Colbaloaf (L), 122J. Hernandez3-6-3Mark Salvaggio. 6Shadys Keeper (L), 126V. Diaz6-5-5Gary Craig. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s: Lazaro Armenteros’ final chance

Lazaro Armenteros was supposed to be the next great Cuban import for the Oakland A’s. He was considered a toolsy prospect with solid power and speed, the type of player that can intrigue and become a star if everything comes together. There were questions about his overall hit tool, but the thought was that with proper coaching, he could unlock his potential.
MLBk101fm.net

Former Twins Manager Dies at 76

Former Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller has died. He was 76. No cause was announced. Miller spent 42 years in professional baseball and mentored three Cy Young award winners: Mike Flanagan, Steve Stone and Doug Drabek. Jim Palmer, Scott McGregor and Mike Boddicker were also 20-game winners under his watch. His most memorable work was as a pitching coach for the Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates. His record as a manager was 266-297, with the Twins from 1985-86 the Orioles from 1998-99.
Golfmesatbirdsports.com

Play halted early at women's golf nationals

Ormond Beach, Fla. – Play was halted early at the NJCAA Women's Golf National Championship with all of Mesa's players having completed at least nine holes. In the team competition Mesa is in 11th place among the 12 that were not able to complete their full rounds. Individually, Alyzzah Vakasioula...
College Sportsatchisonglobenow.com

After early growth as a Husker, Isaiah Stalbird takes flight at national title-hopeful South Dakota State

Had you walked through the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex last week, you would have broken a sweat. The thermometer read 80 degrees, and no, that wasn't by accident. In an effort to simulate the outdoor temperatures of Frisco, Texas — and because this isn't heatwave season yet in May in Brookings — the South Dakota State football coaching staff had its players practicing in the heat.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs acquire outfielder Trayce Thompson

The Cubs have acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations, per Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. Thompson is now with Triple-A Iowa. Thompson began his professional career with another Chicago organization – the White Sox – who chose him in the second round of the...