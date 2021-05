A huge crack led to the closing of a bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee, with repairs possibly taking months. Thousands of drivers were forced to take detours and part of the Mississippi River was shut down for shipping. The bridge, leading into Memphis in the southwest corner of Tennessee, was shut down on Tuesday afternoon after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two horizontal steel beams stretching across the river. Each beam is 900 feet long. The beams are essential for the bridge's structural integrity, according to Lorie Tudor, the director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation....