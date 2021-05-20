newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vice TV to air 'Vice Versa: College $ports, Inc.' exposing NCAA's alleged exploitations

By Khalid Laws, Sinclair Broadcast Group
okcfox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) – Vice TV has announced that they will be airing a new investigative documentary centered around the alleged exploitation by the NCAA of student-athletes. Directed by Patrick Dimon and hosted by former Olympian and NCAA athlete Jeremy Bloom, "Vice Versa: College $ports, Inc.," is a new 90-minute documentary that investigates the alleged relationship between NCAA and student-athletes, which the NCAA has been regularly accused of exploitation, as reported by Variety.

okcfox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Sports#College Football#American Football#Sbg#Olympian#Vp#Inc#Variety#Vice Tv#Ncaa Athletes#Student Athletes#Exploitation#Professional Wrestling#Justice#Documentary#Students#Host Jeremy Bloom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
College Sports
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

News alert: William Tate becomes LSU’s first Black president

The LSU Board of Supervisors has tapped University of South Carolina Provost William Tate IV to be LSU’s next president and the first Black leader in the university’s history.. Tate’s selection was announced at 5:05 p.m., shortly after the board emerged from a nearly two-hour closed-door session to discuss the...
Minnesota Stateprosportsextra.com

Insta Golf Girl Paige Spiranac Is Gorgeous; Golf Store Manager in Minnesota Qualifies for PGA Championship! @paigespiranac

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality and retired professional golfer. She played college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, winning All-Mountain West Conference honors during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, and leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.