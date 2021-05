A Parsons man is facing an attempted murder charge for alleging firing 10 shots at a Parsons woman in a parking lot at 15th and Main this week. Levonie Quintett Bush, 33, 708 N. Central, is charged in Labette County District Court with attempted second-degree murder, a high-level felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He’s also charged with aggravated battery, a mid-level felony, criminal discharge of a firearm (a handgun, no make or model listed), criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of aggravated endangering a child, all felonies. Bush was convicted of two counts of robbery in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2012. He received a prison term and was paroled to Kansas in 2017.