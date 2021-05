The CEO of British Airways has said the US should be added to the UK’s travel green list as they are “vaccinating at pace”.Speaking from Heathrow Airport this morning, he told BBC Breakfast that the airline has received “an awful lot of interest” from passengers wishing to book trips to reunite with friends and family members on the other side of the Atlantic.He said: “There’s a human cost to this, in that a lot of people have been separated from friends and family for over 12 months now.“The US has vaccinated 59 per cent of all adults, and infections are...