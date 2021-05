Students are working hard at Scottsboro Junior High School to see who can bring in the most blood donors. Blood Assurance will be at Scottsboro Junior High School on Saturday, May 8 and Friday, May 14 to collect life-saving blood donations. The health classes will be competing for bragging rights and a pizza party. The May 8 drive will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the May 14 drive will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.