We have partnered once again with Twist Yarn Shoppe to offer two separate knitting classes!. The first, is a beginner sock knitting class in which the instructor will show you the basic techniques and get you started on an easy to conquer, first pair of socks. We will knit them from the top down (cuff to toe). Sock yarn can be solid or patterned. You can get a self-striping yarn that makes you look brilliant in your knitting techniques with very little effort on your part. We will be using Andra Asars Classic Adult sock pattern with some modifications/clarifications. You can make the cuff and foot as long as you like in a variety of rib patterns or stockinette. If you want to make knee socks, you may need extra yarn! I will provide the pattern.