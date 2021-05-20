newsbreak-logo
GMC Hummer EV To Offer Off Road Accessory Light Bar

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has released details on the off-road accessory light bar that will be available for the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV. The accessory light bar, officially referred to by GM as the ‘Off Road Light Bar’, provides additional forward visibility at night and in low-sunlight conditions and is especially helpful for illuminating dark off-road trails. The 50-inch light bar has a slight curvature in it that follows the contour of the GMC Hummer EV’s roof, giving it a refined, seamless appearance. The lens also has a darker smoked finish that “adds to the aesthetic without diminishing light output,” the automaker says. Pricing for the light bar has yet to be announced.

gmauthority.com
