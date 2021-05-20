GMC Hummer EV To Offer Off Road Accessory Light Bar

General Motors is quite fond of saying that the GMC Hummer EV is the first super truck we’ve ever seen. And while we’re sure that the folks behind the Ram 1500 TRX might disagree, not even the Hellcat V8-powered truck has the stats to compete with the electric Hummer on paper. With 1,000 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque on tap, the GMC Hummer EV is closer to a Veyron than it is to a Canyon in terms of outright power output. GM’s first electric pickup also promises to provide unrivaled off-road performance, thanks in no small part to its unique e4WD system and air-suspension setup. In order to highlight just how capable this new EV is out on the trails, GMC has just released a short teaser of the truck out for a drive in Moab, Utah.