Nebraska State

Search for missing 11-year-old Nebraska boy enters 4th day

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — The search for an autistic 11-year-old boy in eastern Nebraska grew more dire Thursday as the boy remained missing for a third day and officials moved the search to nearby bodies of water.

Ryan Larsen has been missing since Monday morning, when he walked out of his elementary school in La Vista, which lies just southwest of Omaha.

Police have said the child has a history of hiding from his family and authorities. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten told the Omaha World-Herald that his department has had to find the boy at least half-a-dozen times, but that he’s never been missing for days at a time.

“He’s probably, at this point, fearful,” Lausten said. “He takes medication, and he doesn’t have it with him.”

Investigators said the family’s computer showed Ryan had conducted online searches before his latest disappearance using the phrases “hiding from the police,” “hiding underground,” and “how to avoid being spotted.”

Police have already checked manholes and several ponds and tributaries. On Thursday, police and volunteers moved their to Hell Creek in Sarpy County.

