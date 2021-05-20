Galiano advancing toward West Africa gold resource

The African upstream sector is under increasing pressure as investors focus on core locations and lower carbon short cycle opportunities. Yet there does still appear to be an appetite for activity in Africa's under-explored basins, particularly from leading frontier explorers such as Total and Shell who have the capability to not only explore but also develop discoveries. Compared to other Sub-Saharan countries South Africa and Namibia rate highly in terms of investor attractiveness, with progressive fiscal system, relatively large and prospective license blocks and in the case of South Africa supply chain competence. The key to the timely commercialization of discoveries in these basins is likely to be ensuring a large enough discovery given the limited existing infrastructure and in the case of gas a viable end market, domestically or internationally.