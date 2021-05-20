Clark's 'Caps: NBA East Final Play-In player prop predictions, 5/20

One of the final big slates of the NBA DFS regular season has nine games on tap for Thursday night. The league is split between teams who have given up the playoff chase and those still in contention, and there are several very interesting games that should stay competitive on the board, though one stands well above the others in terms of game total. The Bucks – Pacers 243-point total is a full 9 points higher than Vegas’ second-ranked game. Two games are totaled in the 230s, with the Trail Blazers – Suns nightcap standing as the second-highest totaled game at 234. That contest kicks off two hours after all of the other games have locked, complicating any swapping issues to a degree. With nine games on the slate, this article will focus on the top overall fantasy basketball picks on the boom/bust tool. As always, the goal is to find under-appreciated players for the frequency with which they land in the optimal lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NBA projections and simulations.