Pionk (undisclosed) notched one assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks. Pionk missed two games with the injury, but took a regular shift in his return that saw him log 19:55 of ice time. The 25-year-old blueliner had a hand in the first of Blake Wheeler's two goals in the contest. Pionk is up to 32 points, 98 shots on net, 135 hits, 72 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 53 contests.