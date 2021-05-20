Here's How Much Maggie Wheeler Is Worth
"Friends" is finally coming back in 2021, after over 15 years of fans begging!. While our favorite gang is getting back together, we probably won't be getting the iconic guest stars we loved so much, (via BBC News). But that doesn't mean we can't look back and love them after 20 years, specifically Janis Hitman. Every time fans heard that nasally "Oh. My. God." catchphrase, everyone knew something crazy was about to happen. Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's on-again-off-again girlfriend (and obstacle) throughout the series, has had quite an interesting career, (via MSN). And here's the kicker for some fans: Hitman's voice is not her real voice, but she loves doing it for the show, (via Hollywood Life).www.thelist.com