Here's How Much Maggie Wheeler Is Worth

Tonight’s Station 19 season 4 episode 13 arrived on ABC with high expectations, but even we weren’t quite prepared for what was coming. After all, this episode may have very well been one of the best that we’ve seen all season, if not the series. It was almost entirely Ben and Dean grasping for breath and we were more than fine with how the story took its time. We got into their relationship, their fears, and even some of their confessions. Dean admitted to Ben that he was in love with Vic, and Ben started to open up about being diagnosed with testicular cancer. He needs surgery in order to continue along the road to recovery, so let’s see what happens there.