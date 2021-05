As you know, the 2021-22 Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will look a lot different than last year’s squad. Last season, Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams were an incredible freshmen duo, at one point claiming four-straight Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week accolades between the two of them. Cardoso, who also earned ACC Freshman & Defensive Player of the Year honors, transferred from ‘Cuse this offseason to pursue a new opportunity with South Carolina. Though Cardoso will be missed, Syracuse fans have an exciting chance to watch another set of freshmen standouts next season.