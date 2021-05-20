‘Knives Out 2’ Adds Kate Hudson to Already Packed Ensemble

On the heels of Janelle Monae joining the cast of Knives Out 2, Kathryn Hahn has also joined the sequel cast. Hahn is officially ascending to her final form, going from “everyone’s secret fave” to “widely acknowledged superstar”. The entire MCU is worth it just to get Kathryn Hahn the recognition she deserves, because while she has been doing stellar work for decades—her performance in Step Brothers alone puts her in the comedy hall of fame—WandaVision put her over the top, as if being in something as broad as Marvel gave everyone permission to start talking about her at once. (If you haven’t already, now is a great time to revisit two underappreciated TV series starring Hahn: Mrs. Fletcher, on HBO, and I Love Dick, on Amazon Prime.) Now, it feels natural and right that she should be part of the already outrageous cast of Knives Out 2. Can a cast truly be considered “star studded” without Kathryn Hahn?