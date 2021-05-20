newsbreak-logo
‘Knives Out 2’ Adds Kate Hudson to Already Packed Ensemble

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to the already packed Knives Out 2 cast, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Kate Hudson is the latest actor to join Rian Johnson’s sequel. Knives Out 2 has cast Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathyrn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. with Daniel Craig also returning as detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson will once again be writing and directing.

