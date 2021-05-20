A Look at the Blood Moon Skins coming to Wild Rift
In a leak from the Canserole YouTube channel, it looks like Blood Moon skins will be making their way to the Wild Rift. This is another one of the more popular skin lines in the League of Legends universe that will be making its way to its mobile cousin. Wild Rift is continuing to build up its content to catch up to League of Legends. With the Wild Rift release of Irelia coming, one can expect these skins to arrive along with here. Here is a look at the five Blood Moon skins coming to Wild Rift.thegamehaus.com