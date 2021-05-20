A Look at the Blood Moon Skins coming to Wild Rift

While we got the DOTA 2 (Defense of the Ancients) series on Netflix already, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, it left all of the League fans wanting their own look at their favorite League of Legend characters as they already have a rich backstory. Well we now have a video trailer of the new animated series, Arcane below and it looks amazing. Based on what we see in the unfortunately short trailers below, we should be a getting a story that focuses on both Vi and Jinx in Piltover and Zaun. We are quite certain that other characters will make an appearance but the animation looks so good.